Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,256,629 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256,629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $45,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $88,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 635,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,742.73. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,904,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,692,549.72. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,283 shares of company stock worth $1,151,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

