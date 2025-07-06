Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.67 and traded as high as C$12.80. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 27,508 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$63,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total value of C$59,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,172. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

