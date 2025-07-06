Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.47 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.30). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 314.48 ($4.29), with a volume of 382,869 shares.

Pantheon International Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Pantheon International Company Profile

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

