Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 688,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,502,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palladyne AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Palladyne AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palladyne AI

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

In other news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 15,653 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $113,327.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 598,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,356.32. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $49,029.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 318,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,542.68. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,470 shares of company stock valued at $206,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 5,657.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

