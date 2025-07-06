Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 123 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,453,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,426,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,079,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $258.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average of $244.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.50.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

