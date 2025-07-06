Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.78.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 78,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $822,994. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

