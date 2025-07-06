Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires 82,636 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 264.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,936 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,636 shares during the period. Barrick Mining comprises 1.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,060,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,280,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,116 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:B opened at $21.45 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

