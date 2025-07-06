Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Declares $0.40 Semi-annual Dividend

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.

Opera has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Opera to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. Opera has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.48 million. Opera had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opera stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Opera worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OPRA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Our Latest Report on OPRA

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.