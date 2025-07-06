OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,037.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

