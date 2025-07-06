OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

