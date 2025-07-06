OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,986 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

