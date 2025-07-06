OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Workiva by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 8,443.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Workiva by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Workiva by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Workiva Stock Up 2.0%

WK opened at $69.22 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

