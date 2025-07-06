OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,503,120,000 after buying an additional 356,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,186,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

