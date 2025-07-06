OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,402 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

