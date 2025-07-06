OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $348.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

