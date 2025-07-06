OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

