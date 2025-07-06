OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

