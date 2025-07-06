OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,577 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,864,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,628.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 442,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 425,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

PWZ stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

