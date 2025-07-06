One Day In July LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.58.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,037.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

