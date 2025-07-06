One Day In July LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IEF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.