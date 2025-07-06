One Day In July LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,353,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,168 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $160.72 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

