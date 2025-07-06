Olistico Wealth LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,522.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.