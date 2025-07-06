Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,600,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,617,442.75. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.09 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.