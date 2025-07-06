Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ING Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ING Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ING Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ING Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ING Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING Group stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About ING Group

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.