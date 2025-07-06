Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $450,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FV stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

