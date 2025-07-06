Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

