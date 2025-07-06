Olde Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 478 Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.