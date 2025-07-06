Olde Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $173.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

