Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Mun Oppo Price Performance
NYSE PMO opened at $9.96 on Friday. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.
Putnam Mun Oppo Announces Dividend
About Putnam Mun Oppo
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
