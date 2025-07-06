Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 308.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.4%

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

