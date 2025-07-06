Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after buying an additional 665,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after buying an additional 121,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,469,000 after buying an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $129.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.