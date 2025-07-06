Olde Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gartner by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

Gartner stock opened at $400.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.04.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

