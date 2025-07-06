Olde Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.15 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.