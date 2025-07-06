Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Okta worth $94,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price target on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.82. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

