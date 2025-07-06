Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.27.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.40 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 in the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

