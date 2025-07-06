Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

