NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.09 and a 200 day moving average of $408.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.