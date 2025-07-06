NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 672 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,006.2% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,110,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.97 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

