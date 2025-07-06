NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 629.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,190,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $291,097,000 after buying an additional 2,752,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

