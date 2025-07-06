NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 119,874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

