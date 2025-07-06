Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.80. Nidec shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 106,386 shares trading hands.

Nidec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.52 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

