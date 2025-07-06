Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Newmont worth $773,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $423,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 125.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $59.86 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.