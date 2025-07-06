NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 4,687.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 5,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 729,394 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

