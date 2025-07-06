Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.