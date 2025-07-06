Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,394,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

