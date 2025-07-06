Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.