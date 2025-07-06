Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

