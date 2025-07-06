Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) vs. Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Head-To-Head Review

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $1.31 billion 2.95 $115.90 million $0.91 27.24 Tenaris $12.52 billion 1.78 $2.04 billion $3.28 11.70

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Tenaris”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Water Products. Tenaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mueller Water Products and Tenaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tenaris 2 1 5 0 2.38

Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Tenaris has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Tenaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Mueller Water Products.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 10.48% 21.31% 10.86% Tenaris 15.05% 10.54% 8.67%

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Mueller Water Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaris pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Tenaris beats Mueller Water Products on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Water Products



Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. It also offers service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development; fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. Mueller Water Products, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tenaris



Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

