Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1%

MS stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

