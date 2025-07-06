Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$4.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.29.

MAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$4.60 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$4.90 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

CVE MAU opened at C$3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.99. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Anu Dhir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

